Alex Pereira Explains His Winning Formula: Hard Work, Mental Toughness, and Relentless Training

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has built a reputation as one of the most disciplined and successful athletes in combat sports. The Brazilian fighter has also held titles in the UFC and Kickboxing and recently shared the key to his achievements: an unwavering commitment to training.

Alex Pereira Explains His Winning Formula

Speaking to UFC icon Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira explained:

“Training is like taking a test—if you studied, you feel more confident. For those who follow me, they know that I rarely miss a training session. My dedication makes my body strong and, for sure, my mind even stronger. Of course, sometimes I have a set schedule or a commitment, and I can’t train.

“But for me, there’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, I woke up late today, so I’m not going,’ or ‘I’m tired today, so I’m skipping.’ I think my dedication—my dedication makes my body strong and, for sure, my mind even stronger.”

Pereira’s career began in kickboxing, where he became a two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing, holding both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously. He transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks after joining the UFC in 2021. In just three fights, he captured the Middleweight Championship by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Pereira later moved up to light heavyweight, winning the vacant title at UFC 295 and defending it multiple times since.

Known for his striking power, Pereira’s success is rooted in his rigorous training routine. He rarely misses a session, focusing on sparring, strength conditioning, and grappling drills. Beyond physical preparation, he emphasizes mental toughness, which he credits as a critical factor in his ability to perform under pressure.

As Alex Pereira prepares for his next title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March 2025, he continues to refine his skills. Pereira’s dedication to training has been central to his rise in both kickboxing and MMA.

