“It Was a Battle Just to Get to the Fight” – Alex Pereira Reveals Pre-Fight Struggles: Visa Issues, Illness, and Injuries

Even before his return to the Octagon at UFC 307, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was hit with a series of setbacks.

Putting his gold on the line for the third time in 2024 against 205-pound knockout artist Khalil Rountree Jr, Pereira delivered another sensational showing, scoring a vicious fourth-round KO.

But perhaps even more impressive than his victory was the fact that ‘Poatan’ had overcome so many obstacles in the weeks leading up to fight night.

“Oh, man, when I look back… ever since I accepted this fight, I was in Brazil dealing with visa issues and couldn’t get back to the United States, right? So I already had that difficulty,” Pereira said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast with former UFC titleholder Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. “Then, around that same time, I got sick with the flu or some kind of virus—I don’t even know what it was—and had to take antibiotics. On top of that, my rib was messed up, my toe ligament was injured, and then when I finally got back to the United States, I was starting to feel better, but I had to take antibiotics again because I got sick again. “So, man, it was a fight just to get to the fight. After my performance, you know, going four rounds, pushing through everything in that last round… man, I think it was really…”

Alex Pereira returns to the main event spotlight at uFC 313

Next up for Alex Pereira is a showdown with the light heavyweight division’s top-ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev. The long-awaited clash will headline UFC 313 on March 8 when the promotion heads back to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Boasting an impressive 11-1-1 record, Ankalaev earned his title opportunity with seven straight wins, including victories over Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, Johnny Walker, and Aleksandar Rakić.