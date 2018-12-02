UFC Adelaide Results: Junior Dos Santos Overwhelms Tai Tuivasa With Strikes

The Octagon touches down in the land down under as UFC Adelaide is upon us. 12 fights in total on the night and we have you covered will all the results.

The Adelaide Entertainment Center in beautiful Adelaide, South Australia will host the fights. With a healthy dose of local talent and plenty of veterans, UFC Adelaide is a solid card.

The heavyweights will close the show in Australia as former champion Junior dos Santos takes on Tai Tuivasa.

JDS was 2-2 in his last four fights. He got a huge win over promotional newcomer Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night 133 in July. Tuivasa, 25, was a perfect 10-0 in his career, three of which were in the UFC. He went to war with Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225 and earned a unanimous decision in the process.

Round One

The fighters touch gloves. Tuivasa wastes no time moving forward. He stumbles and regains his footing. JDS throws a head kick. Tuivasa closes the distance and presses Dos Santos against the cage. JDS Breaks free and throws a big overhand right. Tuivasa whiffs on a leg kick. JDS circles back towards the center of the Octagon. Tuivasa clips JDS with a good elbow. JDS Throws a spinning kick as he is backed up on the cage. Tuivasa slips and gets back up. One minute left in the round. Tuivasa connects on a right hand. Tuivasa takes JDS off his feet with a calf kick. He lands an uppercut on JDS. The round ends with the fighters on the cage.

Round Two

JDS Appears to be stepping heavy on his lead leg to start the round. Tuivasa lands a huge overhand right as he closes the distance on Dos Santos. JDS Starting to check leg kicks finally. Dos Santos threatened a takedown and clips Tuivasa with a right hand. Tuivasa is in trouble. JDX Is looking to finish the fight. He gets in full mount and reigns down punches on Tuivasa. The referee stops the fight.