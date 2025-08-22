UFC 319 Victor Puts Prime Conor McGregor on MT. Rushmore, Unsure a Return Is Doable

Conor McGregor during the prime run of his competitive combative career has been given the high praise of MMA Mount Rushmore distinction by a surging featherweight contender. That combatant in question is Lerone Murphy who tipped his cap to the former featherweight champion as well as former UFC lightweight titleholder during a recent interview after his own huge highlight reel KO from August 16th at UFC 319.

Speaking to Card Player after his massive win over Aaron Pico in Chicago, the Manchester Top Team product covered several subjects with ‘The Notorious’ getting some mentions. When asked to curate his own personal version of who represent the four big faces throughout the rich history of mixed martial arts, Murphy said,

“I’ll go for Khabib, then Jon Jones, obviously. I’ll go for McGregor in his prime. And then the last one, Jose Aldo. I did miss out Anderson Silva. He’s one of the first guys that really got me into MMA, watching him. I have to swap him for Jose Aldo just because of how big he was at the start.”

Lerone Murphy on a possible Conor McGregor return: “Is it doable?”

Conor McGregor has spent the last few years teasing a comeback with intermittent training footage dropped and this is a game he continues to play today. McGregor has not competed in over four years since snapping his leg in devastating fashion during his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

When asked if we can ever see a competitive comeback for the former two division UFC champion, Murphy stated,

“I think he genuinely wants to return, but is it doable? I don’t know. I believe once you’ve made that type of money and you’re living that type of lifestyle, it’s hard to come back, especially at that age, what is he now, 37? He’s living a good life. He’s rich, he’s living his family life and he’s partying a lot, so I don’t think he’s ever going to come back the same if he does. And obviously he had the injury as well.”

Conor McGregor has teased a desire to comeback to the UFC for the promotion’s planned White House card next year and David Feldman also mentioned at a recent BKFC press conference in New Jersey that ‘The Notorious’ would be coming back to fight the winner of Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens which transpires in early October. It remains to be seen what will come out of these situations if anything at all.