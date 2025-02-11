UFC 312 Fallout: Fans Outraged at Sean Strickland’s P4P Ranking After Lackluster Performance

Sean Strickland is ranked among the UFC’s pound-for-pound best and fight fans are not happy about it.

Returning to the Octagon at UFC 312, ‘Tarzan’ delivered a lackluster five-round performance against reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. In the days leading up to their fight, Strickland continuously called for the two to “fight to the death” once locked in the cage.

But when the time came, Strickland largely sat behind his jab and allowed ‘DDP’ to control the action en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

But despite Strickland’s poor performance that earned criticism from virtually everyone, including UFC analyst Din Thomas, the outspoken middleweight star still found himself sitting among the top 15 P4P fighters in the world.

The UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings have been updated following #UFC312



Dricus du Plessis moves up one spot to #6, and Sean Strickland moves down one spot to #15



(h/t @JohnMorgan_MMA) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/WP08cxaS2o — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 11, 2025

Fans slam Sean Strickland’s spot in the UFC p4P rankings

Before his rematch with Du Plessis in Australia, Strickland was sitting as the No. 14 ranked P4P fighter in the world. His loss to ‘Stillknocks’ ultimately knocked him down one spot, but fans were quick to call bullsh*t on the rankings, suggesting that Strickland should be nowhere near it after such a weak showing.

“Why is Strickland even ranked lmao,” one user commented. “The fact O’malley and Strickland are even on this list lol,” another added. “Sean shouldn’t be top 15 after that performance,” a third wrote. “Why is Sean in the top 15 P4P dude ain’t top 1000.” “Strickland being ranked is pathetic honestly.”

Du Plessis outstruck Strickland in all but one round at UFC 312 and outlanded his challenger by a margin of 147 to 128. ‘DDP’ also scored one of two takedowns, a far cry from the six he landed in their first meeting. Still, that didn’t stop Du Plessis from running away with things on the scorecards.