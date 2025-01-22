UFC 311 was broadcast live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, last night on ESPN+ PPV. Despite the challenges from both the city and the last-minute changes on the card, the Pay-Per-View card came together nicely. We had 13 fights, 6 finishes, and 4 undefeated fighters losing their O. Let’s recap it all starting from the top!

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

This was a bout put together on 24 hours notice. Most champions would not have taken the risk to take this fight but Islam Makhachev did. The 155-pound title was on the line as Renato Moicano stepped up from his originally scheduled bout versus Beneil Dariush to cover for his teammate Arman Tsrukyan.

“Money” Moicano came out firing, ready to strike throwing leg kicks and straight shots that were landing. One combo made Islam stumble backward, after review, it was clear he slipped, but the visual was telling. Shortly after, Daniel Cormier called for a takedown on the broadcast and Makhachev delivered. Once he got it to the ground it was over quickly. Makhachev got on top and as soon as they started transitioning on the ground, Islam locked in the D’Arce Choke, forcing a quick tap from the veteran, Renato Moicano (20-6-1, 12-6 UFC).

Islam Makhachev (27-1, 16-1 UFC) remains the champ, with his 4th title defense and 3rd finish as champion. He now turns his focus on his next bout which is still unknown. Dana White confirmed that Arman Tsurkyan will not get the next shot. So who will be next?

Next Matchups

Islam Makhachev – After defending the belt against the Number 10 ranked Moicano, there is probably 1 more matchup for Islam at 155 pounds before moving to 170 pounds in search of a double champ status. There are a few options; the Gaethje vs. Hooker winner, Ilia Topuria, Belal Mohammed, etc. Despite what Dana White stated about Arman Tsarukyan, this is the perfect next matchup. Even though there are other options, most are in other weight classes which would hold those divisions up. The rematch, on a full camp, is the fight everyone needs to see at Lightweight. Let’s give Islam some time after Ramadan and see this in the summer.

Next Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan II for the Lightweight Title

Renato Moicano – The short notice step up for Renato Moicano, 35, was a huge opportunity for the veteran who has repeatedly stated he wanted a shot at the belt. The Dariush matchup was highly intriguing and was a good step up for Moicano before facing a top contender. Despite this, the timing may no longer make sense as Dariush was called out for the UFC Miami card in April by Grant Dawson. With this, there is one clear matchup that needs to occur. Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano have been very vocal about fighting each other. Paddy fights in March and a quick win will lead to the perfect oppurtunity for both fighters at the end of the year.

Next Fight: Renato Moicano vs Paddy Pimblett

Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

This fight came together on 6 weeks’ notice due to a media frenzy, Merab Dvalishvili defended his Bantamweight Title against the rising contender and first cousin of MMA GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov started the fight off fast and strong showcasing great striking, strong takedown defense, and some good grappling himself. He was able to get some ground control and do some visible damage to Merab’s face.

After the first two rounds, Nurmagomedov seemed in full control. This is where “The Machine”, Dvalishvili, took over. In the third round, The Machine’s pressure started to show an impact on the younger Nurmagomedov. He had never seen such pressure and pace in a fight. By the end of the 3rd round, it was clear the tides were turning. Dvalishvili continued to wrestle and land strikes as he pushed forwards.

Merab Dvalishvili(19-4, 12-2 UFC) eventually broke Georges St-Pierre’s UFC takedown record. He did this in 8 fewer UFC fights. “The Machine” now needs to take some time before his next title fight, but will be back before the end of 2025. Umar Nurmagomedov(18-1, 6-1 UFC) is still young and has a great chance to build back to title contention, so what’s next?

Next Matchups

Merab Dvalishvili – “The Machine” has a few contenders at his weight class. Rematches can provide a further chance for Dvalishvili to prove he is the Bantamweight GOAT, there also is an intriguing oppurtunity to let Flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja have an oppurtunity at double champ status. Fighting Pantoja would give both champs an oppurtunity for a big legacy fight, while allowing a clear #1 contender to emerge in the Bantamweight Divsion.

Next Fight: Merab Dvalishvili vs Alexandre Pantoja for the Bantamweight Title

Umar Nurmagomedov – The 29-year-old from Dagestan fell to the Georgian in his biggest fight to date. Despite this, he has a great oppurtunity to rebuild himself for another title run. In this, let’s provide matchups for the future title picture. Cory Sandhagen, who Nurmagomedov beat just 5 months ago should fight former champion, “Suga” Sean O’Malley. This then frees up Petr Yan to fight his fellow countryman, Nurmagomedov. After this, the winners could fight unless one of the two stands out and becomes the “Heir Apparent” number 1 contender for the belt.

Next Fight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Petr Yan

Featured Fight: Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahall Hill

A scrap between two former Light-Heavyweight Champions was the feature fight for UFC 311 where the Czech native, Jiri Prochazka, and the American, Jamahall Hill were both looking to avenge KO losses to Alex Pereira who was in the crowd. The fight started slowly as the two men collected reads on the other. The fight stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight and had many exciting moments.

Both men ate hard shots with Prochazka winning round 1 and Hill winning round 2. With everything on the line in round 3, this is where Prochazka took over. He came out aggressively bringing the chaos and putting Jamahall Hill (12-3, 6-3 and 1 NC UFC) on the canvas again. This time he followed up with ground and pound and eventually the ref stepped in to end the fight. Afterward, Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1, UFC 5-2) got on the mic asking for a third shot at the champ Alex Pereira if he beats Magomed Ankalaev. But what is next for the 205-pound brawlers?

Next Matchups

Jiri Prochazka – Oftentimes, calling himself a Samurai, Prochazka showed his spirit in this fight. Hill ate some big shots and kept throwing back, when he got knocked down, he got back up. This fight forced Prochazka to be patient with his style and battle adversity. For his next matchup, it makes most sense that he faces yet another contender who wants to avenge losses with Pereira. His most recent opponent is the only other opponent to take Pereira out of the second round since becoming champion, Khalil Roundtree Jr. The winner is right back in the hunt for a fight vs. Pereira.

Next Fight: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Roundtree Jr.

Jamahall Hill – “Sweet Dreams” is a big-name contender coming off of two straight KO losses. His fan appeal may have shifted in his last few fights, but it is clear Hill is always down to brawl and put on a fun fight. Despite this, he now needs a few wins to build back into a contender. Luckily for him, there is another former contender, coming off a few losses with mutual opponents, Alexander Rakic. Rakic is another fighter coming off 3 straight losses but is has a fun striking style and can quickly be back at the top of the division. This one can be later in the year, September/October makes sense.

Next Fight: Jamahall Hill vs. Alexander Rakic

Main Card: Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

A battle between two heavyweight-ranked contenders did not last long. Jailton Almeida (22-3, 8-1 UFC) came into this bout looking to start a winning streak after a submission win over Alexandr Romanov. Serghei Spivac (17-5, 8-5 UFC) also came into this fight looking to start a two-fight winning streak after a Knockout win in a main event over Marcin Tybura.

The fight started on the feet for a brief moment with each heavyweight attempting to land strikes. Almeida worked the body and threw his jab, while Spivac threw a few combinations before the fight hit the ground. Once on the ground, Almeida took over. His quickness and dominant top pressure were enough to quickly work to the back, flatten out his opponent, and land strikes until the ref had to jump in. But what is next for these two in the Volitile Heavyweight Divison?

Next Matchup

Jailton Almeida – His one UFC loss comes at the hands of Curtis Blaydes, a top-tier heavyweight contender. Since then, Almeida has put together two very slick performances versus ranked opposition. While the whole UFC fanbase waits to see what happens at the top of the heavyweight division, the UFC brass can utilize Almeida’s talents to determine who the next contender is. The right matchup is a traditional striker vs. grappler matchup for the title of #1 contender. Once this winner is decided, the future of the Heavyweight division with or without Jon Jones will be secured.

Next Fight: Jailton Almeida vs. Ciryl Gane

Serghei Spivac – The “Polar Bear” has massively improved over the last few years. He has gotten leaner and meaner. Unfortunately for him, this loss could be a potential setback. Now, he will find himself in the back end of the top 15 and there will be multiple options for his next matchup. Prospects on the rise like Shamil Gaziev or Mick Parkin could be next for him if they win their next matchups. But, another surging heavyweight prospect may be the best matchup for the heavyweight divison.

Next Fight: Serghei Spivac vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Main Card: Kevin Holland vs. Reinier De Ridder

Big Mouth” Kevin Holland moved up to Middleweight to face a former One Championship, double champ Reinier De Ridder. The long-time UFC stalwart has been fighting at 170 pounds, Welterweight recently. For this fight, De Ridder was hoping to get his second straight win in the UFC. As always, a fight starts on the feet, but if you got a snack after the opening bell, you would have returned to the fight on the ground. De Ridder got it there quickly and Holland tried his best to use his long limbs to keep RDR from getting to him but RDR had other plans.

De Ridder landed ground and pound while Kevin Holland (26-10, 13-10, and 1 NC UFC) tried to fulfill his prefight promise and lock up a choke from his back. After a few minutes, Reinier De Ridder (19-2, 2-0 UFC) got to Holland’s back and the fight was quickly over via Rear Naked Choke. The UFC newcomer has a bright future ahead despite being 34. The title run for him starts now. Holland, however, would do best moving back to Welterweight in the future, but what is next?

Next Matchups

Reinier De Ridder – RDR has had a quick rise through the UFC rankings due to his history outside of the UFC. In ONE, he was not able to cut weight and now in the UFC, it is clear that he looks better than ever at this weight. UFC 311 was a turning point for RDR, now he looks to rise through the rankings. Up next for De Ridder is a quick turnaround versus a top contender for the native of the Netherlands. Paulo Costa has lost two in a row and should be ready to fight again soon. This is the perfect matchup at the back end of the middleweight rankings

Next Fight: Reiner De Ridder vs. Paulo Costa

Kevin Holland – As previously mentioned, Holland belongs at Welterweight where his future is the brightest. Despite losing four of his last five fights, Holland is still a shoo-in for PPV cards. He didn’t take much damage so I would expect him back before summer. He may bump down off the main card but his next fight should be against one of the gluttony of prospects at 170 pounds and will hopefully be against someone who will have some fun on the feet and the mats.

Next Fight: Kevin Holland vs. Bryan Battle

Featured Preliminary Fight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott

This was one of the most talked about fights leading into this card. Payton Talbott has all the making of a star, a reality dating show, viral highlights, and is hanging out with some of the biggest celebrities around the sport. Raoni Barcelos is a veteran who has fought the who’s who of the division. Despite visually looking old, his body has proven to be in great condition. This fight entered as a high level striker versus a well rounded, former wrestler.

Barcelos started this fight keeping his distance before quickly closing in for a takedown. He got Talbott down but Talbott got back to his feet. Once Barcelos got him back down, the getups were getting harder to come by. The first two rounds went as such and Talbott needed a finish in the third round. The final round started on the feet with Talbott looking good, yet tired. Eventually, Talbott landed a few nice right hands stunning his opponent before Barcelos was able to get it down and eventually grind out a decision victory.

With the future of the division in Payton Talbott taking a step back and the veteran, Raoni Barcelos reinvigorating his career, what is next?

Next Matchups

Raoni Barcelos – For Barcelos, 37, there is a long path back to a championship belt. It is unknown if that is his goal but, a title shot may be too far away. For him, fights versus big-name veterans make sense moving forward. At 135, it is a young man’s sport, but there is a multitude of big-name veterans who will be looking for similar matchups. Names like Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font could make sense. But the most ideal matchup is a former ranked competitor who has lost three fights in a row against ranked opposition.

Next Fight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Pedro Munhoz

Prelim: Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev

This is a fight that was also put together on short notice. Azamat Bekoev is the LFA champ at Middleweight. Zachary Reese is a newcomer who had won his last two UFC bouts. This fight was talked up to be an exciting finisher versus a boring wrestler and it was far from that.

Starting the fight Reese was throwing nice long weapons including a few head kicks. Despite seeming like the more comfortable striker, it didn’t last long. Bekoev took him down, landed ground and pound, and swiftly finished him. Putting Zachary Reese (8-2, 2-2 UFC) out cold on the canvas in what was a scary-looking finish. Azamat Bekoev (19-3, 1-0 UFC) at the age of 29 is starting on the right foot in the UFC at the right time. What is next for each of these dangerous 185 pounders?

Next Matchups:

Azamat Bekoev – As a newcomer to the UFC, Bekoev could have a long road to the title. But, with a finish against a guy with two UFC finishes, Bekoev, 29, may get fast-tracked. One more big win outside the rankings and the Top 15 may be calling for a guy with great experience before the UFC. For Bekoev, let’s give him someone similar in style, age, and positioning in the company.

Next Fight: Azamat Bekoev vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Zachary Reese – For Zachary Reese, his UFC career has been up and down. A fun Dana White Contender Series armbar versus Eli Aronov put Reese on the map. He then lost to Cody Brundage in his debut with the same flaw being exposed as in this fight, takedown defense and chin issues. Sandwiched between those are a violent finish and a high output, yet testing decision. For him, he may be on the bad side of the matchmakers. I expect them to test his weakness yet again with a winner from a recent season of The Ultimate Fighter who recently had a fight cancelled and their schedules may line up well.

Next Fight: Zachary Reese vs. Ryan Loder

Prelim: Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Another fight that was put together on short notice saw Bogdan Guskov fighting UFC Debutant Billy Elekana who moved up to Light Heavyweight in 2023 and looked undersized in this one. The fight started quickly with Elekana shooting a double leg and taking Guskov’s back. He had very solid control there until the final minute of the round. At this point, Guskov, who was supposed to be fighting Johnny Walker; was able to start landing heavy shots and stayed on top the rest of the round.

The second round was over before it started, Billy Elekana (7-2, 0-1 UFC) was visibly tired and attempted another takedown, failing, and from that point was a human punching bag. Bogdan Guskov (17-3, 3-1 UFC) went to work with his hands down low at his waist and having fun. Eventually, Elekana had his back against the cage and Guskov finished him with a front choke. Elekana started quickly but unfortunately, he looked overmatched once he adrenaline dumped. But what is next for these Light Heavyweights?

Next Matchups:

Bogdan Guskov – Guskov was getting a massive push to the top of the rankings with his original matchup versus Johnny Walker. Both contenders would probably happily accept other opponents as the two are friends and Guskov is training partners with Walker’s younger brother, Valter Walker. Despite this, the matchup of Guskov vs. Walker was an extremely hyped up fight and was bound for fireworks. This is still the fight to make.

Next Fight: Bogdan Guskov vs. Johnny Walker

Billy Elekana – Taking this fight on short notice was probably a bad idea for Elekana considering how the fight ended but, it was still the best move for his career. He most likely will be given one more shot in the UFC despite this result. With that, he will mostly be given some time to rest and heal. He may need to add some muscle to his frame. But, after that, he could return to the cage versus a Dana White Contender Series contract winner from this upcoming summer. For the time being, we’ll match him with another young, active UFC fighter who recently took his first career loss.

Next Fight: Billy Elekana vs. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov

Prelim: Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

A lightweight fight that saw two borderline-ranked fighters square off in what was a hard-nosed battle. Grant Dawson looked to start a winning streak, while Deigo Ferreira looked to get a win on his 40th birthday. Unfortunately for Ferreira, his birthday party was not the most fun for him.

Grant Dawson (23-2-1, 11-1-1 UFC) looked like his next evolution of himself in this fight. Since losing to Bobby Green, Dawson has looked violent and continues to showcase his dominant wrestling and top pressure. Deigo Ferreira (19-6, 10-6 UFC fought hard, reversing and standing back up on a few occasions, but Dawson stuck to him like glue. There were a few opportunities for Ferreira where the two engaged in brawls but in the end, Dawson was a step ahead and had a dominant victory. So how does the Lightweight division play out for these two warriors?

Next Matchups:

Grant Dawson – “KGD” had his first taste at lightweight rankings in a main event that did not go his way in October 2023. Now on a 3 fight-winning streak on the back of his wrestling, Dawson is looking for a step up back into the rankings. He called out Beneil Dariush for the Miami PPV in April, which was a great callout. Despite a great callout that makes sense, it may not be the welcome back to the rankings that the UFC brass has in mind. There are a few prospects in the back end of the rankings that could use the test but one stands out in particular and could give Dawson another shot at the top of another big card.

Next Fight: Grant Dawson vs. Benoit St. Denis

Diego Ferriera – At 40 years old, retirement may be on the horizon. But back track to May 2024 and Ferreira set back a rising prospect in Mateusz Rebecki who is making another rise. Timing may be the important factor as he’s been fighting very infrequently over the last 5 years. But, he still has loads of talent and could have another 1-2 fun fights in him. This is another matchup that will allow him to test his skills and both fighters should be on similar timelines.

Next Fight: Deigo Ferreira vs. Trey Odgen

Early Prelim: Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez

Ailin Perez took a huge step up in competition when she faced off with Karol Rosa in California this past weekend. The two ranked Bantamweights are on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of experience but what Perez lacks in experience, she makes up for with popularity. Perez has skyrocketed up most fans’ favorite fighters lists due to her post-fight antics and the world got to see it again on Saturday night.

To start the fight, Karol Rosa (18-7, 7-4 UFC) used her nice striking, especially a barrage of leg kicks to dissuade Ailin Perez (12-2, 5-1 UFC). Eventually, Perez was able to get in on a takedown and keep it on the ground for much of the first round. The second round took place standing, but Rosa was hesitant to get taken down again. Eventually, Perez got it down. The third round primarily took place on the feet with Perez very patiently and comfortably coasting around the outside of the cage securing a unanimous decision victory.

With both women on new career trajectories, what’s next?

Next Matchups:

Ailin Perez – The 30-year-old bantamweight, once again made the most of her camera time putting on the best performance of her career. Against a ranked opponent with great experience, Perez had an uphill battle but was able to use her more developed striking to help aid her grappling. She ended up winning this fight comfortably and another top 10 opponent is on the horizon before she can push for the title. This one has also beaten Karol Rosa and was recently exposed for her lack of takedown defense and can be featured on UFC Mexico.

Next Fight: Ailin Perez vs. Irene Aldana

Karol Rosa – Rosa has been winning one and then losing the next one for quite a while. Her longevity in the UFC has proven that she can beat anyone on any given day. She should be able to hold onto her ranking after this one but will be tested as soon as she is ready to return. When Rosa returns, she should get an opponent who will keep it on the feet with her. This young Portuguese bantamweight is coming off a big win and is looking for a jump up the rankings if she can win her next fight in a few weeks.

Next Fight: Karol Rosa vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Early Prelim: Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

In this bout, Rinya Nakamura (9-1, 3-1 UFC) came in as a massive favorite and fell short. The well regarded wrestler chose to strike and despite looking improved, it was clearly not the right gameplan as Muin Gafurov (20-6, 2-2 UFC) may have saved his career with the win. Gafurov styled on Nakamura as he outstruck him and kept the fight where he wanted it the whole time.

There were a few situations where the two fighters got close, and in these, Nakamura found success, but he showed no interest in staying there as he wanted to strike. His striking was one of a heavy-handed southpaw, and he will have much more to improve. Gafurov showed his quality in terms of his kickboxing, where he feels most comfortable and puts on a clinic versus the less experienced Nakamura. How do these two bantamweights continue in their paths?

Muin Gafurov – Gafurov, 28, has developed quickly as an MMA fighter. His kickboxing background and activity have allowed him to continue to level up. He still has not shown a finishing instinct, as he has yet to get a finish in the UFC, but the experienced fighter is on a two-fight winning streak and looking to level up. Let’s give him a former Contender Series winner coming off a massive victory.

Next Fight: Muin Gafurov vs. Cameron Smotherman

Rinya Nakamura – The 29 year old Japanese wrestler, Nakamura, did not fight as he has in the past. Something looked off in this fight. His determination to strike can be appreciated but, it was not his right path. Because of this, he must fight someone who will push the grappling. He needs a test to see if he truly is UFC level.

Next Fight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Dan Argueta

Early Prelim: Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj

In what was a very fun battle at bantamweight, two young prospects faced off in a battle that went 15 minutes. Bernardo Sopaj (12-3, 1-1 UFC) went head to head with the pacey Rickey Turcios (12-5, 2-3 UFC) in a fight that primarily took place on the feet. The fight did hit the ground and in those exchanges Sopaj stayed on top.

In the striking Sopaj was a step ahead in almost every aspect but Turcios landed a number of leg strikes early. Regardless, Ricky Turcios brought a pace that brought all the fight out of his opponent, Sopaj who showed his heart after a brutal loss in his UFC debut. Moving forward, both fighters seem to have big fights for their careers on the horizon.

Bernardo Sopaj – The 24-year-old prospect, Sopaj had a hard fight on his hands with Turcios. He dealt with the pressure, pace, awkward striking, and grappling of his opponent. Moving forward it is clear he has potential but could use more experience. His counterpart on this card Muin Gafurov could make a good opponent, but another great potential opponent could be another Ultimate Fighter competitor.

Next Fight: Bernardo Sopaj vs. Brady Heistand

Ricky Turcios – The former Ultimate Fighter winner, Turcios, 31 was coming off a big fight against Raul Rosas Jr. and looking to make a big bounceback. Despite losing, he showed he still can be a good test for anyone in the division and has more to give the UFC. His next opponent should be another fighter on a two-fight losing streak and can use a bounceback oppurtunity as well.

Next Fight: Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Saiiman

Early Prelim: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

This was a fun scrap between two high-potential Flyweights. Tagir Ulanbekov was the first of a trio of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s proteges on the card and he impressed. Ulanbekov came out with a gameplan that appeared to be to strike from distane and then get inside and wrestle while staying dominant on the top. Clayton Carpenter saw this and was not going to make it easier for Ulanbekov.

Clayton Carpenter (8-1, 2-1 UFC) came out ready to scrap and brought a lot of pressure. He whipped in front kicks and used his boxing background to his advantage. Throughout the fight he was able to land on the Dagestani. However, Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2, 5-1 UFC) was able to remain in control from top position and do enough in the striking to ensure the fight was scored his way. Both of these guys have bright futures in the flyweight division.

Tagir Ulanbekov – Ulanbekov entered this matchup over a year after his most recent UFC bout and did not miss a beat. Now riding a three-fight winning streak Ulanbekov may see his first taste of top 15 opposition since his loss to Tim Elliott. A rematch of his lone UFC loss may be appealing but Ulanbekov is looking up at the whole top 10. Elliott or veteran Alex Perez could make sense, but the matchup that makes the most sense is one versus a former title challenger and would make for an exciting matchup.

Next Fight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kai Asakura

Clayton Carpenter – Carpenter entered this fight coming off back-to-back rear naked choke submission victories. This momentum sent the 28-year-old to ranked opposition. Despite ending up on the losing end, Carpenter represented himself and his future very well. It is safe to assume he can only improve from this defeat. Lets let him take a step back in the division and get some more experience before sending him back to the rankings. This opponent is one who has struggled both times that they have fought the upper echelon and a big win here could be massive for either fighter.

Next Fight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Alessandro Costa