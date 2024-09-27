UFC 307 is approaching quickly, and the main card presents some interesting betting opportunities, especially in the main event, where two knockout artists, Alexi Pereira and Khalil Rountree, are set to collide.

Here’s our complete UFC 307 betting odds breakdown to get you prepared to lay some bets down on the fights.

Alex Pereira(-500) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.(+450)

Out of all of the MMA odds on the UFC 307 card, there is no other more interesting than the main event. Light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira is going for his 3rd title defense against Khalil Rountree.

Two of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC who always look to finish the fight quickly. Pereira is currently the betting favorite at around -500, while Rountree is at an enticing +450.

That +450 odds on Khalil is really tempting as he’s won his 5 fights by KO. He has the tools to shock Poatan, so a lot of fight fans are willing to gamble on these odds.

One thing that you can almost guarantee is that this fight won’t go to a decision and somebody is going down.

Raquel Pennington(-150) vs. Julianna Pena(+150)

In the co-main event of UFC, women’s bantamweight champ Raquel Pennington goes against the former champion Julianna Pena. Both UFC veterans are known for their grinding styles, which usually take the fight to the scorecards.

Most Vegas oddsmakers have the odds rather close, with Pennington at -150 and Pena at +150. This fight will most likely be a toss-up, as either fighter could grind out a win.

Casual fans will probably take a break from this fight to get ready for the main event. However, if you want to bet on this fight, the odds are high that this fight will go to a decision.

Jose Aldo(+150) vs. Mario Bautista(-175)

On the undercard, the legend Jose Aldo is back on his comeback tour to face a rising star in Mario Bautista. Aldo won his comeback fight by decision, while Bautista is on a 6-fight win streak with 3 wins by submission.

Bautista, the 11th-ranked bantamweight, will look to get a career-defining win against the UFC legend in Aldo. However, Aldo looked good in his comeback win and hasn’t lost a step.

This will be another pick’em, which will likely go to a decision, but the +150 on Aldo is an enticing bet.

Ketlen Vieira(+550) vs. Kayla Harrison(-800)

In the biggest odds of the night at UFC 307, we have Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison. The Olympic gold medalist Harrison claims she is the uncrowned champion and the world’s best female fighter.

She has made easy work of her opponents and taken them down at will. Harrison has huge odds in her favor at -800, while Vieira is at around +550.

This is a title fight eliminator, with just about every expert picking Kayla Harrison to dominate. However, the +550 odds on Vieira will net a huge payday if Ketlen’s able to have the performance of her career.