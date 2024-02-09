UFC 298 – Joe Rogan set for commentary return with Michael Bisping for title fight showdown in Anaheim

Long-time color-commentator, Joe Rogan will enter the three-man booth for commentary duty for the first time this year, next weekend, as the podcast host and standup comedian joins former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, and play-by-play lead, Jon Anik to call all the action in Anaheim, California at UFC 298 next week.

Returning to pay-per-view in their United States debut this annum, the Octagon lands at Honda Center in Anaheim, with an undisputed featherweight championship headliner taking main event honors.

Making his own comeback to 145 pounds, Australian favorite, Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his featherweight crown against unbeaten challenger, Ilia Topuria – who remains steadfast in his prediction of a dominant first round knockout win over the incumbent at UFC 298.

Joe Rogen calls the action with Michael Bisping at UFC 298

And returning to duty next weekend at UFC 298, Rogan replaces former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz in the commentary booth as per MMA Fighting, with Hall of Fame inductee, Bisping making his flagship comeback replacing former two-division gold holder, Daniel Cormier.

Michael Bisping sits in for Daniel Cormier for UFC 298 broadcast team https://t.co/gfxMSteaBp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 9, 2024

Alongside the return of Rogan and British favorite, Bisping, taking roving reporting duties and conducting both pre and post-fight interviews is revered reporter, Megan Olivi per the report.

Also featuring as part of a high-profile flagship card is former two-weight best and Olympic gold medalist, Henry Cejudo, who features in a potential bantamweight title-eliminator against surging Georgian force, Merab Dvalishvili.

The night’s co-headliner also sees former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker return in a high-stakes clash with former title challenger, Paulo Costa – while the unbeaten Ian Garry features against Texan striker, Geoff Neal.

Currently slated to open the main card: a middleweight fight between Anthony Hernandez, and replacement opponent, Roman Kopylov.

Taking featured preliminary bout action is a strawweight pairing of most recent title chaser, Amanda Lemos, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Mackenzie Dern – who replaces an injury-stricken, Tatiana Suarez.

And you happy to see Joe Rogan join Michael Bisping in the commentary booth?