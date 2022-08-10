Official – UFC 283 set for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil landing on January 23.

Set for their first outing in Brazil in over three years, the UFC will land its Octagon at the Jeunesse Arena on January 23. next in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – for its flagship UFC 283 pay-per-view event.

The South America card will mark the organization’s first feature in Brazil since a March 2020 card, topped by former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, and now-promotional alum, Kevin Lee.

That event in the country’s Brasilia capital, came as the promotion’s first event to be held behind a closed gate and without fans in attendance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s headliner, Oliveira managed to defeat Lee – who tipped the lightweight scales, with an early third round guillotine submission victory.

Speculation earlier this summer hinted at a Brazil homecoming for former undisputed lightweight best, Oliveira in January, however, the Sao Paulo fan-favorite has since been booked to top an October UFC 281 card in Abu Dhabi, UAE against the streaking, Islam Makhachev in a vacant lightweight title tussle.

Suggestions have also linked former light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira with a Brazil outing for the first time since November 2015, with the Minas Gerais veteran also linked with an immediate title rematch against Czech Republic standout, Jiri Prochazka after he dropped the 205lbs throne in June.

In tandem with the promotion’s return to Brazil for UFC 283, they also confirmed the inking of a new television deal with Band TV – confirming their partnership in a post on their official Twitter account this Wednesday afternoon, as well as announcing their platform, UFC Fight Pass will land in the country for the first time.

“The Octagon returns to Brazil! (Brazilian flag emoji),” The UFC tweeted. “We’re headed to Rio de Janeiro for #UFC283 in January!”

At the time of publication, the promotion has yet to confirm any fight or booking for their January 23. return to the ‘Terra do Brasil’ for UFC 283.