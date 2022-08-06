Charles Oliveira’s (33-8 MMA) former dancing partner, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) has backed him to continue his surge in the lightweight division in style and get a stoppage win against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s prospect, Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) when they square off for the 155lb belt in Abu Dubai at UFC 280.

We last saw ‘Do Bronx’ silence his critics at UFC 274, after being stripped of the belt for weighing in over the limit with a round one finish against Justin Gaethjie (23-4 MMA).

Although the Lightweight division, for now, is without a champion, matchmakers have addressed just that with an undisputed lightweight championship main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

October 22, I’m bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah @ufc https://t.co/lpmPg1SB4c — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 16, 2022

Michael Chandler is confident Oliveira finishes Makhachev

‘Iron Mike’ knows first-hand how complicated and tough of a fighter Oliveira is, having come short against the Brazilian in a barnburner at UFC 262, that saw Charles Oliveira take damage and come right back with a second-round stoppage to claim the lightweight title.

Michael Chandler has expressed no doubt that the former Lightweight champion will regain his title and make short work of his opponent on October 22nd.

“Charles Oliveira. I think Charles Oliveira gets the job done.” Chandler exclaimed to MMA Junkie.

“I think Islam, not that he is got great, not that he is not highly touted, not that he is not going to be a future champion … but there should be no reason why he should ever be a favorite in that fight against Charles Oliveira.”

“What Charles Oliveira has done over the last couple of fights, finishing everybody he is fighting is nothing short of amazing,” he continued.

“The resurgence of Charles Oliveira’s career from relatively unknown, somewhat up and down, can’t be relied upon journeyman to now legitimate No.1 lightweight on the planet, has been something to behold. So put some respect on Charles Oliveira’s name. I think Charles Oliveira goes out there and honestly think he finishes him.”

Do you think Michael Chandler is right? Will Charles Oliveira make short work of Islam Makhachev?