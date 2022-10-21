UFC 280 is finally here! One of the biggest PPV events of the year kicks off this Saturday in Abu Dhabu.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev in one of the most exciting matchups on paper of the year. Aljamain Sterling also features, taking on former champ Tj Dillashaw.

A host of exciting fights litter the entire card from top to bottom. Join us at LowKickMMA as we break down three of our best bets for this incredible event!

Petr Yan ITD

Petr Yan has long been heralded as one of the best strikers in the entire UFC, regardless of weight class. The former champ approaches his fights with a cold and ruthless attitude, buzz-sawing through his opponents with an apparent delight at causing maximum carnage.

The aptly nicknamed ‘No Mercy’ takes on Sean O’Malley in a main card bout this weekend. For some time, O’Malley has been tipped as a future star, with an outspoken personality and flashy fight style.

However, a fight with Petr Yan is an immense step up from the caliber of opposition that ‘Sugar’ Sean has faced so far in his career. The clinical Russian striker will simply have too much experience and skill for O’Malley to contend with.

Yan is the clear play in this fight. While one could take him at his ML, priced at 1.40 on Betway, we will back ‘No Mercy’ to finish the fight inside the distance. Yan by KO/Sub/DQ can be found at 3.40 odds.

Katlyn Chookagian by Dec

In another main card clash, UFC veteran Katlyn Chookagian takes on surging contender Manon Fiorot.

Chookagian is a master at outpointing her opponents over 3 or 5 rounds. Her point fighting style means she is rarely hit, and whilst she may not be known for her finishing ability, she still outstrikes her opponents in nearly every fight.

Manon Fiorot does possess impressive power for the division, but she is still very much a raw prospect, with only 10 fights on her record. In comparison, Chookagian has over 20 pro fights, the majority of which are in the UFC.

We will take Chookagian by decision in this one, which Betway has priced at 3.40.

Muhammad Mokaev ITD

In our last bet, we will take undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev to finish Malcolm Gordon inside the distance.

The logic behind this bet is simple. Mokaev is one of the biggest prospects in the entire UFC, with explosive takedowns and power in his hands. Gordon is one of the least durable fighters in the promotion, having only gone to the distance once in his last 11 fights.

Look for Mokaev to quickly take Gordon down and finish the fight with strikes from top control. Mokaev ITD can be found at 1.50 on Betway.

"I will fight for the belt, I believe, end of next year."



Muhammad Mokaev (@MuhammadMokaev) details his career goals ahead of his #UFC280 bout against Malcolm Gordon 🔊⬆️



[@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi] — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 18, 2022