Sean O’Malley was offered an interesting trade while he is in Abu Dhabi awaiting his bout against Petr Yan UFC 280.

O’Malley has his toughest test ahead of him this Saturday at UFC 280, but he is quickly learning that the ‘Suga Show’ is reaching new levels. ‘Suga’ is coming off a “no decision” bout against Pedro Munhoz, as he accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye in the second round of the fight. Munhoz was unable to fight after being poked, which was unfortunate because it looked as if O’Malley was just starting to let loose with some excellent striking.

Many fight analysts and fans of MMA criticized Sean O’Malley for fighting “cans” and not taking on highly ranked fighters in the bantamweight division. Yan is the number one ranked fighter in the division and is a former champion. He is coming off another championship bout against Aljamain Sterling as well. He lost that fight, but it was an extremely close bout.

Dana White has also claimed that this fight will determine who will be getting the next title shot. Sterling will defend his title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 as well, so by the end of UFC 280 we should know what the next bantamweight championship matchup should be.

Dana White has told that the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley this weekend will receive the next bantamweight title shot against the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw. #UFC280 #UFC #MMA

Sean O’Malley shared his hilarious story about being offered a camel in an interview on “The Tobin and Leroy Show”

“Yeah the Suga Show is worldwide,” Sean O’Malley said. “Some guy tried to trade me his camel for some fight lessons, so the Suga Show is worldwide. He was dead-ass serious. I think it was a very nice camel, but I had to turn it down.” (Transcribed by MMANews.com)

O’Malley has become one of the most popular fighters in the promotion based on his impressive knockouts and his outgoing personality. A win over Yan would skyrocket his stick to new heights that he didn’t even realize he could reach.