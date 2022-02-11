The preparations continue as all fighters competing at UFC 271 have now officially weighed in.

UFC 271 will take place on February 12th, 2022, at the Toyota Centre in Houston. This much anticipated UFC event will be headlined by a Middleweight Championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

The promotions co-main event will feature Houston’s own Derrick Lewis taking on rising fan-favourite Tai Tuivasa in what is shaped to be a heavyweight slugfest.

Check out below how all the stars from UFC 271 managed to get on in the UFC’s official weigh-ins.

UFC 271 Main Card

Israel Adesanya (184) vs Robert Whittaker (184)

Derrick Lewis (266) vs Tai Tuivasa (265)

Derek Brunson (185.5) vs Jared Cannonier (185)

Kyler Phillips (136) vs Marcelo Rojo (136)

Bobby Green (155.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (156)

UFC 271 Preliminary Card

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)

Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Alex Perez (128)* vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Maxim Grishin (206) vs. William Knight (218)**

Ronnie Lawrence (136) vs. Mana Martinez (136)

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Fabio Cherant (206) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204)

AJ Dobson (185) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (135)

Blood Diamond (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)

* Perez missed weight class limit by 2 pounds, fight scrapped.

** Knight missed weight by 12 pounds; as a result, the bout was shifted to the heavyweight division.

What UFC 271 bout do you think will have the most exciting outcome?

