UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker shared an intense staredown at the conclusion of the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference.

Adesanya earned the belt over Whittaker at UFC 243, after earning the interim title over Kelvin Gastelum. He immediately rose to superstardom in the UFC with the knockout over Whittaker.

After earning the title, Adesanya has successfully defended the belt three times. He most recently earned dominant wins over Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

Adesanya’s lone blemish in the UFC came against then-light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Despite the loss, Adesanya hasn’t ruled out potentially moving back up to light heavyweight again for a shot at the 205-pound title.

Watch Israel Adesanya And Robert Whittaker Come Face To Face

As for Whittaker, he’s bounced back in a big way since losing to Adesanya at UFC 243. He’s earned three-straight wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum en route back to the title shot.

Adesanya and Whittaker seemed to have a mutual distaste for each other before their first matchup, but it seems as though they have newfound respect ahead of their rematch. Adesanya, in particular, has praised Whittaker for his road back to the title opportunity.

Along with Adesanya and Whittaker, heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa faced off ahead of their clash. The winner could move one step closer to a potential shot at the belt at heavyweight.

The winner of Adesanya/Whittaker will more than likely face the winner of Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson next. That fight will take place as the third on the main card.

UFC 271 figures to be fireworks down in Houston, TX, and both Adesanya and Whittaker seemed determined to put on another world-class performance on the big stage. The winner will cement themselves as the undeniable best middleweight in the world.

What is your prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.