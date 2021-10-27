The month of November kicks off with arguably the biggest MMA card of the year. UFC 268 takes place in New York on the 6th and boasts two title fights and a stacked card that will be available on pay-per-view.

In the main event of the evening, Kamaru Usman will aim to defend his title against Colby Covington in an eagerly anticipated rematch. The 170lb duo first squared off at UFC 245 in one of the best welterweight title bouts of all time. Usman emerged victorious with a fifth-round TKO and has since gone on to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal (x2) and Gilbert Burns.

Before that, we have another rematch. Rose Namajunas scored a first-round KO win over Zhang Weili earlier this year to become the strawweight champion for a second time. An immediate rematch appeared unnecessary but with no standout contenders at 115lbs, the UFC decided to run this one back.

Away from the title fights, we have a three-round bout between two of the best lightweights on the planet Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Kickboxing sensation Alex Pereira makes his eagerly anticipated UFC debut.

Join LowKickMMA as we preview, predict, and hopefully win some money betting on the UFC 268 main card.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II

The bookmakers understandably fancy Kamaru Usman to retain his title at UFC 268. Not only is he facing someone he’s already beaten, but he’s also been the fighter who has shown improvements since facing Colby Covington at UFC 245. They’ve priced Usman at -300. In our opinion, that’s a little short but he is justifiably a favourite heading into this fight. Covington is +240 underdog and it’s hard to back him because of how inactive he’s been since he first fought Usman. Just one fight against Tyron Woodley who by that point was totally washed. While the champ has progressed his game and become perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Covington has stagnated. For that reason, we will be putting our money on Usman to once again beat Covington when they square off at UFC 268.

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili II

It’s really tough to see a route to victory for Zhang Weili after she was so easily dealt with by Rose Namajunas earlier this year. ‘Thug’ dropped her with a head kick and then finished on the floor in just over a minute. Why are we doing this fight again? More importantly, why do the oddsmakers only have Namajunas as the slight -125 favourite? We’ll definitely be betting on Namajunas to beat the +100 underdog Weili and retain her title on November 6.

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will battle it out in one of the most eagerly anticipated fights of 2021. Both men are known for being in wild fights and are sure to deliver an actioned packed bout at UFC 268. Gaethje is deservedly the -175 favorite over Chandler who is priced at +150. ‘The Highlight’ is maybe the biggest puncher at 155lbs and has one of the best chins in the game. We think he’ll be able to take whatever Chandler brings on the feet before ultimately scoring a KO win at UFC 268.

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

The only man to ever stop Israel Adesanya will make his eagerly anticipated UFC debut on the biggest card of the year. Alex Pereira has left kickboxing behind to fully focus his efforts on MMA. Despite his high-level striking, Pereira is something of a novice in MMA. The Brazilian boasts a 3-1 MMA record. It’s still unclear exactly how good he can be in this new sport. The bookmakers have him as the -250 favorite over Andreas Michailidis and we simply won’t be betting on him at those odds. You may need to pick the round to get any type of value on Pereira in this one.

