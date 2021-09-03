The UFC has made another big signing near the end of 2021, as the promotion will reportedly sign two-division GLORY kickboxing champion Alex Pereira following his upcoming title defense against Artem Vakhitov this weekend.

The news was first reported by De Telegraaf and later confirmed by MMA Fighting. Pereira is well-known as one of the most elite strikers on the planet with a string of devastating knockouts, including one over current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Pereira has been a target of the UFC for a number of years, as the promotion attempted to sign him back in 2018 and make him a part of Dana White‘s Contender Series. But, his GLORY contract prevented him from signing at the last minute and he ended up continuing his kickboxing career.

Things changed last year with Pereira made the move to MMA as a part of LFA, dominating Thomas Powell last November in his return to the sport after a four-year absence. He had previously fought in Jungle Fight with a 2-1 record with all three of his fights ending in finishes, win or loss.

Pereira will reportedly compete in the UFC’s middleweight division, with his old rival Adesanya ruling the division and dominating his young title reign. While he has experienced at light heavyweight as well, he’s vied to return to his old stomping grounds and fight at 185 pounds.

Pereira has accumulated one of the best runs in kickboxing, with a 33-6 record including a pair of wins over Adesanya. Oddly enough, Pereira is the only man to finish Adesanya with any method used in either MMA or kickboxing.

Now, Pereira sets himself up for a potential third fight with Adesanya if he’s able to continue his success in combat sports. The middleweight division is arguably stronger than it has been in years, and it won’t be an easy climb to the top for Pereira.

What is your reaction to Alex Pereira signing with the UFC?