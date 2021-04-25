In the UFC 261 co-main event, Zhang Weili puts her strawweight title on the line against Rose Namajunas.

Round 1: Zhang Weili opens up with a leg kick to Rose Namajunas. The former champion is bouncing around the Octagon early. Weili is trying to slow her down with kicks. ‘Thug Rose’ is Popping her jab. Namajunas lands a huge head kick that drops the champion. She follows up with ground strikes to finish the fight and reclaim the 115lb belt.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rose Namajunas def. Zhang Weili via TKO in round one.