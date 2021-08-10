The UFC has officially announced that they will return to ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the second time this year — with a non-PPV flagship event, billed as UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira slated for October 30. in the Middle East.



The event, which is scheduled to air during prime time hours in Abu Dhabi, UAE — will also air live on the ABC (American Broadcasting Company) network and will be a non-PPV event for viewers in North America.



The UFC has previously aired two events under the ABC banner, including a UFC on ABC 1 event in the same location in January, as well as UFC on ABC 2 event at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada back in April.

Set for their second visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE this year — the promotion fielded three cards in the region in January; two Fight Night billed events as well as UFC 257 — hosting headliners including Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny, and Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2, respectively.



The promotion initially outlined the region as their base in July of last year for a host of events, which then rolled on into October amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the organization to host events behind closed doors and to a closed gate for most of the year.



In an official statement released by UFC president, Dana White, he spoke for his admiration for the region and its people.

“We (the UFC) are going back to Abu Dhabi (, UAE) in October,” White said. “Abu Dhabi is incredible — I love that place and the people. I have been talking about all of the things we are working on. I plan on getting all the deals buttoned up this summer. I can’t wait to gt back and share everything we are working on together.“



UFC 267 is set to feature a championship doubleheader, which is headlined by an undisputed light heavyweight title fight and co-headlined by a bantamweight championship bout.



In the headling bout, reigning light heavyweight best, Jan Blachowicz looks to score his second successful title defense as he meets with the #1 ranked veteran Brazilian finisher, Glover Teixeira.



In the co-main event, a bantamweight championship rematch between current gold holder, Aljamain Sterling, and former champion, the #1 ranked puncher, Petr Yan.



Also expected to feature on the card; emerging strawweight grappler, Amanda Ribas who tackles former Invicta FC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Virna Jandiroba — while the undefeated prospect, Khamzat Chimaev returns to the site of his UFC debut as he meets with Chinese finisher, Li Jingliang.



A pivotal lightweight showdown between former undisputed champion, Rafael dos Anjos and the streaking Dagestani grappler, Islam Makhachev has also been pencilled for October 30. — in a rescheduled pairing.