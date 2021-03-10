Israel Adesanya and Megan Anderson are among four fighters facing lengthy medical suspensions.

Adesanya suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight title fight in the UFC 259 headliner this past weekend.

Although it appeared Adesanya didn’t suffer major damage during the five-round batte, his left foot and ankle was damaged enough that he now requires an X-ray and medical clearance to compete again.

Otherwise, he is potentially suspended for 180 days while his minimum suspension is 45 days with 30 days of no contact. Blachowicz, meanwhile, is suspended for 30 days with 21 days of no contact.

Anderson suffered a first-round submission defeat Amanda Nunes in their women’s featherweight title fight in the co-main event. Like Adesanya, the Aussie is also out for 180 days unless she gets an MRI of her right elbow, an X-ray of her nose and doctor’s clearance.

Other fighters facing six months out are Aleksandar Rakic and Jordan Espinosa.

You can find the full list of UFC 259 medical suspensions below courtesy of MixedMartialArts.com:

Jan Blachowicz: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Israel Adesanya: Needs X-ray of left foot and ankle, and clearance by doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Amanda Nunes: No suspension.

Megan Anderson: Needs MRI of right elbow and X-ray of nose, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Petr Yan: No suspension.

Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Islam Makachev: No suspension.

Drew Dober: No Suspension.

Thiago Santos: Suspended 21 days with 14 days no contact.

Aleksandar Rakic: Needs X-ray of right ankle, and clearance by doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Dominick Cruz: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to facial lacerations.

Casey Kenney: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to tooth chip.

Song Yadong: Suspended 21 days with 14 days no contact.

Kyler Phillips: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to sutures above left eyebrow and right eyelid.

Joseph Benavidez: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to cut under left eye.

Askar Askarov: No suspension.

Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Kai Kara-France: No suspension.

Tim Elliott: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to cut on top of head.

Jordan Espinosa: Needs X-ray of right hand, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kennedy Nzechukwu: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to right eye contusion.

Carlos Ulberg: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to sutures in right orbital.

Sean Brady: No suspension.

Jake Matthews: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Livia Renata Souza: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Amanda Lemos: No suspension.

Uros Medic: No suspension.

Aalon Cruz: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Mario Bautista: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Trevin Jones: No suspension.