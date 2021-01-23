UFC 257 Results: Poirier vs. McGregor II

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor II results throughout the afternoon (Sun. 24th. January 2021) from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Rounding out the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of the year, a pivotal lightweight rematch six-years in the making. Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier re-runs his September 2014 matchup with former undisputed featherweight and lightweight titleholder, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor in a potential 155-pound title-eliminator.

Returning to winning-ways last time out, Lafayette striker, Poirier hopes to make it two wins in two, following a barnburner unanimous decision victory over event co-headliner, Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker at UFC Vegas 4 in June last. The American Top Team staple is tasked with avenging at UFC 178 opening round knockout defeat to the Dubliner.

Making his anticipated Octagon return, McGregor returns to the 155-pound weight class as well. The Straight Blast Gym mainstay headlined UFC 246 in January last, taking home a forty-second knockout victory over future Hall of Fame inductee, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

In tonight’s co-main event, the above mentioned Kiwi striker, Hooker rolls out the proverbial welcome mat for former three-time Bellator lightweight gold holder, Michael Chandler who makes his highly-awaited Octagon debut after a ten-year stint under the Scott Coker banner.

Hoping to return to the winner’s enclosure, City Kickboxing standout, Hooker dropped his above noted decision loss to Poirier — snapping a three-fight unbeaten run. The Auckland native had previously taken a close split judging victory over fan-favourite kickboxer, Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder at UFC Fight Night Auckland in February last on home soil.

Arriving in the UFC, Sanford MMA and Henri Hooft mainstay, Chandler had won two on the trot, notching two first-round knockout victories over Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Sidney Outlaw, as well as a second career win over former WEC and UFC lightweight best, ‘Smooth’ Benson Henderson.

UFC 257 Results: Poirier vs. McGregor II

Main Card: (PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/ESPN 8 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (157-pounds): Matt Frevola vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Bantamweight: Julianna Pena def. Sara McMann via third-round (3:39) submission (rear-naked choke)

Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN/UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (150-pounds): Movsar Evloev def. Nik Lentz via split decision (29-28 x2, and 28-29)

Flyweight: Amir Albazi def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)