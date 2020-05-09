UFC 249 Staff Predictions | Tony Ferguson Vs. Justin Gaethje

Spread the word!













In the UFC 249 main event, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will throw down for the interim lightweight title.

Ferguson is riding the longest win streak in 155lb history (12) and is hoping a win tonight will finally earn him a shot at current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje is in great form of his own. Three straight knockout wins have him on the cusp of great things in the UFC. Can he make it four in a row at UFC 249? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: This is a true 50:50 fight in my eyes. If anyone wins early, it’s going to be Justin Gaethje. He has got the power to hurt Ferguson who is pretty easy to hit. However, the longer this fight goes the more likely it becomes that Ferguson will be a two-time interim lightweight champion. I just don’t think Gaethje will allow that to happen. ‘The Highlight’ will score another quick knockout victory in the UFC 249 main event.

Prediction: Justin Gaethje

Abhinav Kini: Justin Gaethje is a dangerous opponent with knockout power in his hands. However, Tony Ferguson is probably the most dangerous fighter in the whole division and has been training for months and months for Khabib Nurmagomedov, I see him tiring and eventually breaking Gaethje. Ferguson via submission.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson

Ryan Galloway: My pick for the main event is going to be Tony Ferguson. I see El Cucuy getting it done in the 3rd or 4th rounds by wearing Gaethje down by attacking the body eventually catching him in a submission or getting the victory by TKO. The first two rounds of the fight are going to be extremely dangerous for Ferguson, it’s no secret Gaethje wants to knock him out and he definitely has the power to do it but I believe should it leave the second round this fight is going to be Ferguson all day. Anything could happen in this matchup and that’s what makes it so exciting about seeing two fighters of this level compete.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson

Ryan Maccarthy: This is going to be insane. Ferguson and Gaethje, I don’t think you can get more exciting than these 2 warriors. I believe Tony takes it by 4th or 5th round TKO, I can’t see this fight ending in a decision. Gaethje does have the ability to finish the fight. But I think Ferguson has a never-quit attitude, and he’s a little more technical when it comes to other situations than just the brawling style that Gaethje is known for. Ferguson can brawl, but he also is a great high-level jiu-jitsu artist. He’s got great scrambling ability that might throw Justin off his game a little. This is nearly impossible to predict but I have a hard time picking against Tony Ferguson.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson

Do you agree with our UFC 249 staff predictions for Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje?