UFC 249 Full Fight Card Announced

UFC 249 will be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje who’ll compete for the interim lightweight title.
Dana White announced the news via social media, he said. “The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!”
This news was quickly followed by the full fight card announcement. Check it out below.
UFC 249 Fight Card
Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera
Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann
Which UFC 249 fight are you most looking forward to?