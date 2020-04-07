UFC 249 Full Fight Card Announced

Spread the word!













UFC 249 will be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje who’ll compete for the interim lightweight title.

Dana White announced the news via social media, he said. “The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!”

This news was quickly followed by the full fight card announcement. Check it out below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

