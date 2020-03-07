UFC 248 Staff Predictions: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Spread the word!













UFC 248 will go down tonight (Sat. March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will witness the first title defence of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya against Cuban powerhouse Yoel Romero in the main event.

UFC 248 Staff Predictions

Abinhav Kini: Although Yoel Romero winning the title at 42 would be amazing and as much as I think he’s a bad matchup, I’ve learned not to doubt Israel Adesanya anymore. He is on another level right now and I can see him getting a finish in the 3rd or 4th round, if not a decision. He won’t be unscathed, however. (Prediction: Israel Adesnaya)

Cole Shelton: This is a great fight where many think Yoel Romero will be Israel Adesanya’s toughest fight to date. Yet, I don’t suspect we’ll see Romero use his wrestling and Adesanya will piece up the Cuban for three rounds and earn a TKO win in the fourth to defend his middleweight title. (Prediction: Israel Adesanya)

Ryan Galloway: In the UFC 248 main event Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero I predict Israel gets a unanimous decision victory as his first title defense after unifying the belts. Romero is a very dangerous fighter however, aside from a spontaneous knockout I can’t see him getting the victory. Israel’s ability to stay out of danger while picking his opponents apart with his reach advantage and timing counters to their offense leave me to believe he will be able to walk away with the victory. (Prediction: Israel Adesnaya)

Timmy Moran: The Stylebender era continues as Israel Adesanya makes his 3rd walk in the Octagon with a title on the line. Waiting for him will be the physically imposing Yoel Romero. Despite having three consecutive losses, Romero was never outclassed in any bout, and arguably should’ve have won a couple. Expect a closer bout than odds makers see it, but it’ll be the favorite Adesanya that pulls off the victory. Prediction: Israel Adesnaya)

Jordan Ellis: This fight is about as 50/50 as it gets. I favour Yoel Romero to come out victorious simply because he has more weapons. He has one-punch knockout power which could end the fight at any moment. The Cuban also has a granite chin meaning he’ll be almost impossible to knockout. Besides that, he has Olympic level wrestling meaning he can take this fight to the floor if he wishes. Adesanya has never fought anyone at this level before and is still fairly new to the sport. I expect him to look good for large parts of the fight but ultimately lose via stoppage in the later rounds. (Prediction: Yoel Romero)

