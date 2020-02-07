UFC 248 Press Conference Video & Live Stream

The UFC 248 press conference will take place from Houston, Texas later today (Fri. February 8, 2020). It will feature UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and multiple-time title challenger Yoel Romero.
Both men headline the UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2020. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang puts her title on the line against former division queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk. However, today’s presser will only feature the main event competitors. It will be interesting to see what the two have to say to one another.
UFC 248 Press Conference
- Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
- Women’s strawweight: (C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk
- Middleweight: TBD vs. Jared Cannonier
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
- Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
- Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
- Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
- Women’s strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
- Featherweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Movsar Evloev
- Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
- Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez
