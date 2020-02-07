UFC 248 Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













The UFC 248 press conference will take place from Houston, Texas later today (Fri. February 8, 2020). It will feature UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and multiple-time title challenger Yoel Romero.

Both men headline the UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2020. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang puts her title on the line against former division queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk. However, today’s presser will only feature the main event competitors. It will be interesting to see what the two have to say to one another.

Check out the UFC 248 press conference here below, courtesy of the UFC’s YouTube channel.

UFC 248 Press Conference

Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

What did you make of the UFC 248 press conference?