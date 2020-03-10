UFC 248 Medical Suspensions: Zhang & Jedrzejczyk Get Lengthy Sits

Spread the word!













UFC 248 went down this past Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada and two title fights headlined the card.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya won a very lackluster decision and has been medically suspended for further evaluation. Meanwhile, to no surprise, Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk received lengthy sits for their absolute war in the co-main event where it was Zhang who won a split decision.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the medical suspensions (via MMA Fighting).

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Medical Suspensions:

Israel Adesanya — Must have x-ray of both feet. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 3/29/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Weili Zhang — Suspended until 5/7/20, no contact until 4/22/20

Joanna Jedrzejczyk — Suspended until 5/7/20, no contact until 4/22/20

Beneil Dariush — Must have MRI on right knee. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20.

Drakkar Klose — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Li Jingliang — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Alex Oliveira — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Max Griffin — Must have x-ray or MRI of left shoulder. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20, also due to facial lacerations.

Sean O’Malley — Must have x-ray of left foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Jose Quinonez — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Mark O. Madsen — Must have jaw fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20

Rodolfo Vieira — Suspended until 4/7/20, no contact until 3/29/20 due to laceration over his eye.

Gerald Meerschaert — Must have x-ray of left ankle. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Deron Winn — Suspended until 4/7/20, no contact until 3/29/20

Giga Chikadze — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20 due to facial laceration.

Danaa Batgerel — Must have x-ray of right foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20

Guido Cannetti — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20 due to left leg pain.