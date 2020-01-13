UFC 246 Countdown Full Episode (Video)

UFC 246 will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view (PPV) January 18, 2020.
In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. It will be McGregor’s first fight inside the Octagon since October of 2018. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Raquel Pennington in a rematch. Also on the card is a lightweight scrap between former champion Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.
Ahead of the show, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released the full UFC 246 Countdown special. Check it out here.
UFC 246 Countdown
UFC 246 Card
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Early Prelims:
- Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
