UFC 246 Countdown Full Episode (Video)

UFC 246 will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view (PPV) January 18, 2020.

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. It will be McGregor’s first fight inside the Octagon since October of 2018. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Raquel Pennington in a rematch. Also on the card is a lightweight scrap between former champion Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Ahead of the show, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released the full UFC 246 Countdown special. Check it out here.

UFC 246 Countdown

UFC 246 Card

Main Card:

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women's strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card:

Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims:

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women's flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

