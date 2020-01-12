Conor McGregor To Be Part Of UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day

Spread the word!













In what is a bit of rare occurrence, Conor McGregor will be participating in a media day during fight week.

McGregor returns to action in less than a week when he faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas. A press conference is scheduled to take place on January 15.

However, the Irishman will also be available to the media for the upcoming UFC 246 Ultimate media day according to MMA reporter Jim Edwards. He adds that this is his first proper media day appearance outside of a press conference since his fight with Denis Siver in early 2015:

“Conor McGregor will be a part of #UFC246 Ultimate Media Day. This will be the first time he’s been available for a fight week media day for years. I believe, it was the Denis Siver fight in Jan 2015 when media last spoke to him during fight week outside of a press conference.”

The Ultimate media day event takes place one day after the press conference on January 16 and will allow the press to ask McGregor a wide range of questions from his future prospects to his sexual assault allegations.

It will be interesting to hear what the Irishman will have to say on the day.

What do you think of McGregor reportedly planning on showing up for media day?