Spread the word!













UFC 245 goes down tomorrow night (Sat. December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card is a massive welterweight title bout between undisputed champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champion Colby Covington. The two high-level wrestlers are expected to put on an extremely interesting stylistic matchup.

In the co-main event, Max Holloway puts his featherweight title up for grabs against the streaking Alexander Volkanovski. And finally, Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight strap against Germaine de Randamie.

We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC 245 staff predictions for the three battles. Check them out below.

UFC 245 Staff Predictions

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Jon Fuentes:

Such a phenomenal stylistic matchup. Both men have ridiculous pace and cardio, and a solid wrestling base to match. Before Covington’s fight with Robbie Lawler, I would have given Usman the striking advantage, but now I’m not so sure. This simply boils down to who will be able to impose their will on the other, and I have a funny feeling Usman will find a way to control the action for five rounds, retaining his title with a decision win. (Prediction: Kamaru Usman)

Abhinav Kini:

This is a tough one to call. Both Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are so similar and we’ve never really seen them face each other’s style. However, I believe Usman has more power and probably a strength advantage to which will play a big role in the clinch and wrestling department. Usman to outpoint Covington. (Prediction: Kamaru Usman)

Jordan Ellis:

You really can’t get a more even fight than this one. Both fighters have almost identical fighting styles. They rely on insane cardio, high output, and a wrestling base. Despite their talents, this fight will all come down to who wants it more. The pace is going to be crazy and one man will swim while the other drowns.

In my opinion, Colby Covington will be the man to survive this one and become the new champion at UFC 245. He’ll likely pick up a unanimous decision victory but don’t be surprised to see him stop the Usman in this welterweight title fight. (Prediction: Colby Covington)

Timmy Moran:

A close matchup between similar styles for the welterweight championship. Perhaps odds would be even closer if Covington was known mores for his strengths inside the Octagon in comparison to his persona outside of it. Usman has the power and strength advantage, but Covington’s output and cardio can overwhelm anyone. That will result in Colby making the division great again, and becoming the new undisputed welterweight champion. (Prediction: Colby Covington)

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Jon Fuentes:

Alexander Volkanovski is the real deal. The Australian challenger has shown virtually no holes in his game since coming to the UFC. He has hung in there with the best grapplers in the division and shown he has the power to end anyone’s night on a shot’s notice. While Holloway is, arguably, the greatest featherweight of all time, I have a funny feeling we’ll see a new champion leaving Las Vegas tomorrow night. (Prediction: Alexander Volkanovski)

Abhinav Kini:

Alexander Volkanovski is like Frankie Edgar, except with more power, probably more strength, and closer to his prime. I think this will be a close fight, but Holloway’s range, length, and volume will ultimately prove to be decisive and get him the decision. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Jordan Ellis:

Max Holloway will simply have too much for his challenger at UFC 245. When he’s fighting at featherweight Holloway looks pretty much unstoppable. The Australian will need to hit and hurt the champion early to make a fight of this one and that’s something no one has really done at 145. I see Holloway taking over this fight fairly early on and getting the finish within three rounds to defend his strap and continue to clear out the division. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Timmy Moran:

Fireworks should fill the Octagon when the co-main event takes place on Saturday. Volkanovski has the power to finish anyone in the division. He also has a reach advantage despite being 5 inches shorter in height. Despite his power and reach advantage, Holloway’s distance control, experience, and gas tank will be too much for the challenger. Expect a five-round battle with Holloway hanging on to his belt when it’s all said and done. (Prediction: Max Holloway)

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Jon Fuentes:

Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all time, and she shows no signs of slowing down. Nunes has finished the best strikers and grapplers the women’s division has ever seen, and come out on top each time. While she may be fighting a more technically sound striker in de Randamie, Nunes’ power has proven too much for even the most skilled standup artists. Nunes should get the win with a quick day at the office. (Prediction: Amanda Nunes)

Abhinav Kini:

This is an interesting matchup because Germaine de Randamie is the best striker Amanda Nunes will face in recent times. That said, I still expect to see Nunes come away with the decision victory. (Prediction: Amanda Nunes)

Jordan Ellis:

Amanda Nunes might be the greatest female fighter of all time, but she’s in for a tough night’s work against Germaine De Randamie. Both fighters have elite level striking and I expect them to go back and forth for five hard rounds. It’ll be a close decision either way, and fans will be demanding a rematch. Ultimately though I expect Nunes to retain her title although it won’t be easy or clear cut. (Prediction: Amanda Nunes)

Timmy Moran:

Expect Germaine to keep the contest on the feet and try to utilize her striking against Nunes. Despite impressive kickboxing credentials, Germaine will have her hands full with Nunes come Saturday. Nunes has the skillset and power to nullify Germaine’s strengths and finish her on the feet, or take her down and submit her as she’s done in the past. Too many ways to win for Nunes. The Champ keeps her belt on Saturday. (Prediction: Amanda Nunes)

What do you think about our UFC 245 staff predictions?