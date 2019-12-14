UFC 245 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight championship against Colby Covington. The co-main event will see Max Holloway defend his featherweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski. And, of course, in the third title fight of the night, UFC double champ Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight crown against Germaine de Randamie.

The UFC has compiled a tremendous show for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. Check out the UFC 245 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC 245 Full Fight Card

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

(C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

(C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye

Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano

