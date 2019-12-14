UFC 245 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event of the night, Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight championship against Colby Covington. The co-main event will see Max Holloway defend his featherweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski. And, of course, in the third title fight of the night, UFC double champ Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight crown against Germaine de Randamie.
The UFC has compiled a tremendous show for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. Check out the UFC 245 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC 245 Full Fight Card
Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber
Prelims (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry
- Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira
- Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch
- Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno
- Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye
- Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano
Will you be tuning into UFC 245 tomorrow night?
