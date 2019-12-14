UFC 245 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 245 results throughout the night tonight (Sat. December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The card will feature three title fights. In the main event of the night, Kamaru Usman makes his first-ever career title defense against Colby Covington, putting the 170-pound crown up for grabs. The co-featured bout sees yet another featherweight title defense from Max Holloway, who takes on Alexander Volkanovski.
Finally, in the third title fight of the night, Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound strap against former foe Germaine de Randamie. The UFC has compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy tonight. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 245 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:
UFC 245 Results
Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber
Prelims (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry
- Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira
- Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch
- Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno
- Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye
- Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano
**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 245 begins at 6:15 p.m. ET**If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Matt Hughes Suing Train Operator From 2017 Accident
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Tony Ferguson & Georges St-Pierre Next
- Jon Jones Wanted Stipe Miocic Fight Before Dominick Reyes Booking, Teases Heavyweight Move In 2020