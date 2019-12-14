UFC 245 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 245 results throughout the night tonight (Sat. December 14, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card will feature three title fights. In the main event of the night, Kamaru Usman makes his first-ever career title defense against Colby Covington, putting the 170-pound crown up for grabs. The co-featured bout sees yet another featherweight title defense from Max Holloway, who takes on Alexander Volkanovski.

Finally, in the third title fight of the night, Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound strap against former foe Germaine de Randamie. The UFC has compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy tonight. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 245 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

UFC 245 Results

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

(C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

(C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye

Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 245 begins at 6:15 p.m. ET**