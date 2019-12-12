Colby Covington: The Only Thing Usman’s Family Ever Served Was In The Federal Penitentiary

Spread the word!













With UFC 245 a few days away, Colby Covington is dialing things up a notch.

Covington challenges Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title this Saturday in Las Vegas. It is a heated grudge match between the two bitter rivals with a lot of personal insults and political angles involved.

With Covington’s open support of Donald Trump and his presidency, Usman claimed earlier this year that he would put the wrath of every immigrant when he beats him up. Most recently, he added that he was more of an American than Covington because he actually lived the American Dream by coming over as an immigrant and achieving his goals.

Covington wasn’t too impressed by those comments. In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “Chaos” responded in a way that could only be expected from him:

“Well, Marty’s been saying all these things that he’s more American than me,” Covington responded when asked the reasons behind his Trump gear on media day. “There’s nothing more American about him than me.

“Let’s be honest, my family served in the military. They shed blood for the red, white and blue. What’s his family ever served besides in the federal penitentiary?”

Covington, of course, is referring to Usman’s father being arrested for 15 years.