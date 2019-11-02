UFC 244 Results: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC 244 results throughout the night from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the evening, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

Also, in the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum meets Darren Till in his middleweight debut. The UFC has compiled one of the best cards of the year for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 244 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.

UFC 244 Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV):

Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie

Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN 2):

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ or ESPN Fight Pass):

Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 244 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**