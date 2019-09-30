UFC 243 Countdown: Full Episode (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC 243 goes down on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2019).

In the main event of the night, undisputed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on interim champion Israel Adesanya in a title unification bout. Whittaker and Adesanya are two of the best strikers under the UFC banner, giving this pairing all the ingredients to create an explosive main event.

Also, in the co-main event, lightweights Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker will go head-to-head. The event is being hyped up as the biggest in Australian history, and possibly, in UFC history.

Ahead of the PPV, the UFC has released their full UFC 243 Countdown special on their official YouTube channel. In the special, we get a look at Whittaker, Adesanya, Iaquinta, and Hooker’s preparations for their respective bouts.

You can watch the full UFC 243 countdown special in the video player below.

