UFC 243 Gets Epic Promo For Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya (Video)

UFC 243 is right around the corner, and many are suggesting it could be the biggest event in the promotion’s history.

In the main event of the night, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on interim champion Israel Adesanya to unify their titles. This is a battle of two of the best strikers at 185 pounds, who are proven finishers and tough five-round warriors. All the action goes down from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on October 5, 2019.

Whittaker hasn’t fought since June of 2018 when he defeated Yoel Romero at UFC 225. The fight was initially set to be a championship bout, however, with Romero missing weight, it was changed to a five-round non-title fight. This will officially be the first title defense of Whittaker’s career.

He takes on Adesanya, an undefeated striker with a record of 17-0. In his last outing, “Stylebender” outclassed Kelvin Gastelum to capture the interim middleweight title and secure himself the next shot at Whittaker. Ahead of the fight, the UFC has released an epic promo video for the Whittaker vs. Adesanya matchup.

Check it out here:

What do you make of the UFC 243 PPV promo? Who are you picking for the October 5 main event?