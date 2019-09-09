UFC 242 Fighter Salaries: Khabib Nurmagomdov Banks Big

UFC 242 Fighter Salaries
UFC 242 went down from Abu Dhabi over the weekend (Sat. September 7, 2019) and featured a lightweight title unification main event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov unified his 155-pound strap with then-interim champion Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov overcame a bit of adversity and finished “The Diamond” in the third round after locking in a deep rear-naked choke. It was the Russian’s second successful career title defense, after having his first in October against Conor McGregor last year.

Now, per a report from The Sports Daily, we can take a look at the UFC 242 fighter salaries from those who competed on the card. Nurmagomedov led the way with a whopping $6 million to show up and pocketed about $90,000 more in incentives. Check out the full UFC 242 fighter salaries below.

UFC 242 Fighter Salaries

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov:   $6,090,000 ($6,000,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus) – Khabib’s father said he’ll make at least 3 times more than he made last fight, which was $2,000,000
  • Dustin Poirier:   $290,000 ($250,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Curtis Blaydes:   $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Belal Muhammad:   $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)
  • Paul Felder:   $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Edson Barboza:   $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Muslim Salikhov:   $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)
  • Ottman Azaitar:   $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)
  • Omari Akhmedov:   $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira:   $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Islam Makhachev:   $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Joanne Calderwood:   $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Zak Cummings:   $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Nordine Taleb:   $33,000 ($23,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov:   $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Mairbek Taisumov:   $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Sarah Moras:   $26,400 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Don Madge:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
  • Andrea Lee:   $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Davi Ramos:   $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Zubaira Tukhugov:   $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Takashi Sato:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
  • Teemu Packalen:   $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
  • Liana Jojua:  $15,900 ($10,000 to show, $2,400 from Moras for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
  • Lerone Murphy:   $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
  • Fares Ziam:   $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

What did you think about the UFC 242 fighter salaries?

