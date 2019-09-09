UFC 242 Fighter Salaries: Khabib Nurmagomdov Banks Big

Spread the word!













UFC 242 went down from Abu Dhabi over the weekend (Sat. September 7, 2019) and featured a lightweight title unification main event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov unified his 155-pound strap with then-interim champion Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov overcame a bit of adversity and finished “The Diamond” in the third round after locking in a deep rear-naked choke. It was the Russian’s second successful career title defense, after having his first in October against Conor McGregor last year.

Now, per a report from The Sports Daily, we can take a look at the UFC 242 fighter salaries from those who competed on the card. Nurmagomedov led the way with a whopping $6 million to show up and pocketed about $90,000 more in incentives. Check out the full UFC 242 fighter salaries below.

UFC 242 Fighter Salaries

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000 ($6,000,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus) – Khabib’s father said he’ll make at least 3 times more than he made last fight, which was $2,000,000

Dustin Poirier: $290,000 ($250,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad : $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Paul Felder: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza: $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Muslim Salikhov: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Ottman Azaitar: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Omari Akhmedov: $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Islam Makhachev: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood : $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Cummings: $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nordine Taleb: $33,000 ($23,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Abdurakhimov: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mairbek Taisumov: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras : $26,400 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Don Madge: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zubaira Tukhugov: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Takashi Sato: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Teemu Packalen: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Liana Jojua: $15,900 ($10,000 to show, $2,400 from Moras for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lerone Murphy: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Fares Ziam: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

What did you think about the UFC 242 fighter salaries?