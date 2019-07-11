UFC 241 Poster Revealed (Photo)

Spread the word!













The upcoming UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) has a very nice card on tap.

In the main event of the night, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends his title against Stipe Miocic. This will be a rematch from their initial bout last year, in which Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round to capture the heavyweight title. “DC” believes the result will ultimately be the same when they run it back.

Also, in the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis welcomes Nate Diaz back to the Octagon. Diaz hasn’t fought since 2016 when he fought to a Majority Decision loss against Conor McGregor.

And of course, two middleweight powerhouses collide, when Yoel Romero meets Paulo Costa as well. UFC 241 goes down on PPV from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on August 17.

The UFC has released the official UFC 241 poster. Check it out here:

UFC 241 Card

Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

(C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Welterweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz Middleweight: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

What do you think about the UFC 241 poster ahead of the August PPV?