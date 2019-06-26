UFC 239 Referees & Judges Revealed

Spread the word!













The referees and judges that will serve at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event have been set. Herb Dean will make $1,900 to referee the main event of this show while Mike Bell, Derek Cleary, and Junichiro Kamijo will be the judges.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) voted unanimously to appoint these gentlemen for their roles at this event. The judges will make $1,600 each for the job.

Also, Marc Goddard will be the referee for the co-headliner. Dave Hagen, Sal D’Amato, and Chris Lee will be the judges. The officials will make the same pay. NSAC Executive Director Bob Bennett told the commission he spoke with UFC VP of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner to make these rulings.

UFC 239 is slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes defends the UFC bantamweight title against Holly Holm, who is a former champion at 135 pounds.

The UFC 239 PPV event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Here is the updated card:

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos – for light heavyweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm – for women’s bantamweight title

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)