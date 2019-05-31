Jon Jones Starts Mind Games With Thiago Santos Ahead Of UFC 239

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is clearly doing his research on Thiago Santos.

Jones will defend his 205-pound strap against the hard-hitting Brazilian in the main event of UFC 239, which takes place July 6 in Las Vegas. Things were cordial and respectful between the two for the most part. That was, until “Marreta” spoke of how Jones would only be remembered for his antics outside the Octagon.

Things started heating up soon after with Jones not pleased at all:

I’ve shown my opponent nothing but respect yet today’s headlines are of him talking shit. 95% of my opponents insult my personal life before the fight, 100% of them end up losing the fight. Who’s ready for July 6? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2019

And now, the champion has decided to ramp things up a bit with some mind games. On Thursday, he posted a video of Santos getting dropped by Jack Marshman in their 2017 bout on his Instagram:

As per the caption, Jones claimed to be studying footage of the Brazilian. While that is more than likely what he was doing, the fact that he decided to post that particular piece of footage is telling. Santos has been on a rampage of late but it’s easy to forget that he can be dropped and even knocked out. After all, he was knocked out by David Branch just over a year ago, while Gegard Mousasi also knocked him out in 2016.

It will be interesting to see if Santos has any response to Jones, but regardless, UFC 239’s main event continues to get more and more interesting.