UFC 239 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Last night (Sat. July 6, 2019) UFC 239 took place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 18,358, hauling in a $6,063,707.11 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Opening up the ESPN preliminary card earlier tonight was a bantamweight bout between Yadong Song and Alejandro Perez. Song lived up to the hype, knocking out Song in just two minutes with a knockout punch. He’ll get a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Also, on the main card, Luke Rockhold’s debut at light heavyweight didn’t go according to plan. Jan Blachowicz finished the former 185-pound champion in the second round with a vicious knockout. He’ll also get a Performance Of The Night nod worth $50,000.

Amanda Nunes co-main evented the show by defending her 135-pound title against former champion Holly Holm. “The Lioness” finished Holm in the first round with Holm’s own signature head kick. An extra $50,000 will also be wired to Nunes’ bank account for Performance Of The Night.

And finally, pulling off the fastest knockout in UFC history over Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal also gets a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. Masvidal threw a flying knee at Askren right out the gate as he shot in on a takedown. Askren was immediately rendered unconscious, and some follow-up shots forced the referee to end it.

What do you think about tonight’s UFC 239 bonuses?