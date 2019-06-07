Spread the word!













UFC 238 is almost here but first, the weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 238 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 PM ET.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight title bout will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight title bout.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov in a heavyweight bout.

UFC 238 Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 238 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Bantamweight title bout: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye

Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson

Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN)

Women’s strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff

Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

Women’s strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar

Preliminary Card (6:15 PM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Xiaonan Yan

Middleweight bout: Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

