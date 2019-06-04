Full UFC 238 Card: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes

Spread the word!













The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) card.

The UFC 238 event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight title bout will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Jessica Eye. Rounding out the five-bout main card is Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera at bantamweight, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov in a heavyweight tilt.

UFC 238 Card

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes ** for vacant bantamweight title**

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes ** for vacant bantamweight title** Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson

Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera

Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN)

Women’s strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz Women’s strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar

Preliminary Card (6:15 PM ET, ESPN+)