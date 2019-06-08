UFC 238 Results: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes

LowKickMMA will be bringing you the latest UFC 238 results throughout tonight (Sat. June 8, 2019).
The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Headlining the night is a bout for the vacant bantamweight championship. UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo faces knockout artist Marlon Moraes for the vacant title.
Also, Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight title against Jessica Eye in the co-main event. And of course, in what many are considering the people’s main event, lightweights Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will go to war inside the Octagon.
Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 238 results here below. We’ll also be providing play-by-play coverage over on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:
Main Card:
- Bantamweight: (C-FLW) Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes
- Flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye
- Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan
- Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa
Preliminary Card:
- Strawweight: Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas
Early Prelims:
- Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart
- Bantamweight: Grigorii Popov vs. Eddie Wineland
- Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Katlyn Chookagian
**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 238 begins at 6:15 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**