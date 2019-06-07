Watch: Henry Cejudo Gets Heated With Marlon Moraes At UFC 238 Weigh-Ins

Spread the word!













The animosity between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes continues to heat up ahead of tomorrow night (Sat. June 9, 2019).

Cejudo, the current UFC flyweight champion, will headline UFC 238 on pay-per-view (PPV) opposite Moraes. The winner will take home the vacant 135-pound championship. Earlier today, the UFC held its ceremonial weigh-ins for the event in Chicago.

During Cejudo and Moraes’ final staredown before the fight, “The Messenger” got pretty heated. Check it out here:

UFC 238 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Henry Cejudo (134) vs. Marlon Moraes (134) – for vacant bantamweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Jessica Eye (125) – for women’s flyweight title

Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Tony Ferguson (155)

Jimmie Rivera (136) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Blagoy Ivanov (251) vs. Tai Tuivasa (259)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Nina Ansaroff (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (134)

Alexa Grasso (115) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)