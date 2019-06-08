Spread the word!













UFC 238 is here as the preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 8, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC 238. Headlining the card are Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

UFC 238 Preliminary Card Results

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff in a women’s strawweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN in what should be an interesting fight.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz is next in a bantamweight bout.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso is next in a women’s strawweight bout.

Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout opens the ESPN preliminary bouts in what could be a

Angela Hill vs. Xiaonan Yan in a women’s strawweight bout finishes off the ESPN+ preliminary card.

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart is next in a middleweight bout.

Grigorii Popov vs. Eddie Wineland is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Wineland is landing some good shots early on the feet. Wineland connects with a huge right hand, but Popov isn’t backing down any as Popov found his timing. In round 2, Popov turns the tides right at the start of the round as he rocked Wineland. Wineland hits a double leg and instantly gets elevated and Popov gets up. Wineland drops him with a big right hand. Wineland pouring it on and Popov is down. Wineland tries a guillotine but can’t get it. Wineland drops him again and finishes it up with strikes for the win.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood in a women’s flyweight bout. In round 1, Calderwood has banged her lead leg while striking it out for the entire round. Chookagian with a nice right hand to end the round. In round 2, Calderwood catches a kick and gets the takedown. Chookagian was able to get back to her feet. Calderwood clinches to land a knee but eats a body kick. Both women doing some decent damage with kicks. Calderwood scored a late round takedown. In round 3, Chookagian, who was active and pushing the pace, was taken down again by Calderwood. In the end, the judges gave the win to Chookagian by unanimous decision.



