UFC 238 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. June 8, 2019) UFC 238 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
In the main event of the evening, the vacant bantamweight title is on the line. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo takes on Marlon Moraes for the 135-pound strap. Also, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight throne against Jessica Eye in the co-main event.
And what is being considered the people’s main event, lightweights Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will go to war. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a tremendous card for the UFC 238 PPV.
Check out the UFC 238 full fight card, start time, and how to watch here:
Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Bantamweight: (C-FLW) Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes
- Flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye
- Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan
- Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Strawweight: Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart
- Bantamweight: Grigorii Popov vs. Eddie Wineland
- Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Katlyn Chookagian