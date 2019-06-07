UFC 238 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













UFC 238 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from Chicago, Illinois is live now.

The time is nearly here. Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 8, 2019) UFC 238 pay-per-view event. This event is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 PM ET.

In the co-headliner, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight title bout. Rounding out the five bout main card is Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov in a heavyweight bout.

UFC 238 Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) today:

Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Henry Cejudo (134) vs. Marlon Moraes (134) – for vacant bantamweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Jessica Eye (125) – for women’s flyweight title

Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Tony Ferguson (155)

Jimmie Rivera (136) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Blagoy Ivanov (251) vs. Tai Tuivasa (259)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Nina Ansaroff (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (134)

Alexa Grasso (115) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Bevon Lewis (186) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

Bantamweight bout: Grigorii Popov vs. Eddie Wineland

Joanne Calderwood (125) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

