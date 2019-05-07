UFC 237 Countdown: Full Episode

Spread the word!













The UFC returns to Brazil for another pay-per-view as UFC 237 takes place this Saturday at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Headlining the event is a women’s strawweight bout between current champion Rose Namajunas and longtime Brazilian contender Jessica Andrade.

In the co-main event, former middleweight king Anderson Silva looks to win on home soil when he takes on Jared Cannonier.

There is more Brazilian royalty on the main card as former featherweight champion Jose Aldo looks to defeat another contender in Alexander Volkanovski and make it three wins in a row.

Other Brazilians are also competing such as Thiago Alves and Francisco Trinaldo, but the aforementioned fights are by far, the marquee ones of the card.

And while UFC Countdowns usually look at the background and preparations of fighters competing in the two marquee fights, this newly-released episode focuses on all three.

So get even more excited about this weekend’s matchups by watching the full episode below: