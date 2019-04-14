UFC 236 Results: Khalil Rountree Batters Eryk Anders

A light heavyweight match up that is sure to entertain will unfold next at UFC 2236 as Eryk Anders and Khalil Rountree meet in the center of the Octagon.

As always, Lowkickmma will have you covered with all the results from UFC 236 as they happen.

Anders (11-3) is a fighter’s fighter. “Ya Boy” will take a fight in either the middleweight division or the light heavyweight division like he is doing on Saturday night. Eight of Ander’s wins have come via stoppage.

As for Rountree (7-3), “The War Horse” has had an up-and-down UFC career. The TUF season three vet has won four of his last five fights. His only blemish in that stretch was to rising Brazilian fighter Johnny Walker.

Round One

Anders moves forward. Rountree has a noticeable Muay Thai stance. He throws a light leg kick. Anders looks a bit confused here early on. Rountree blasts a hard leg kick, then another. He cracks Anders with a right, then a body kick. Rountree is smashing Anders lead leg with kicks. Anders has yet to land a strike, less than two minutes to go in round one. Again, Rountree slams a leg kick home, then again. Anders is in a bad way. He throws a spinning elbow, but Rountree smashes two more leg kicks into his leg. The round ends.

Round Two

Rountree moves forward with a blitz. He drops Anders with a straight left hand. He throws a hammer fist and dives in. He lets him back up. Anders can hardly stand. Roundtree lands a left hook and a kick. Anders falls. Rountree toys with him, then he lets him up. Rountree lands a right hand then a knee to the body. Anders tries to answer but Rountree drops him with a left hand. Anders gets up as Rountree lets him up. Anders eats a body kick. Rountree floors Anders with a right hook. He stands over Anders and lets him up. Rountree moves in with a one-two. The horn sounds.

Round Three

The fighters touch gloves. Rountree moves up and down looking for an opening. He lands a hard leg kick. Anders fires a straight left hand. Rountree lunges in with a right hand, then a left. Anders fires a left hand. Rountree goes back to the leg kicks. He blasts a couple hard kicks for good measure. Anders wings a left hand. Less than two minutes to go in the fight. Rountree throws a push kick, Anders throws a lazy high kick. Rountree throws a high-low-high combo.

Khalil Rountree defeats Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-26×3)