UFC 236 Medical Suspensions: Holloway & Gastelum Require CT Scans To Be Cleared

Last week’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, was a rousing, entertaining MMA spectacle that featured two classic interim title bouts at the top of the card. So not surprisingly, the fighters participating in said wars have received some rather lengthy terms from the UFC 236 medical suspensions as a result.
First was Max Holloway, who absorbed an insane amount of huge punches in his five-round war with new interim lightweight boss Dustin Poirier in the main event. Kelvin Gastelum received a similar term for his similarly brutal war with new interim middleweight champ Israel Adesanya in the co-main event.
The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission revealed the UFC 236 medical suspensions to MMA Fighting. Both Holloway and Gastelum will have to acquire medical clearance by undergoing CT testing due to the brutal amount of damage each sustained at UFC 236. Their suspensions are indefinite until they are cleared by such testing.
Three other fighters received potential max suspensions. Welterweight Dwight Grant could be out 180 days due to a biceps injury. Jalin Turner could miss the same amount due to his right knee. Finally, former title contender Wilson Reis could also be out six months due to an injured foot.
Below are the full UFC 236 medical suspensions from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.
UFC 236 Medical Suspensions:
Max Holloway: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 45-day mandatory
Kelvin Gastelum: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 60-day mandatory
Dwight Grant: 180-day suspension or clearance on right distal bicep; 30-day mandatory
Jalin Turner: 180-day suspension or clearance on right knee; 30-day mandatory
Wilson Reis: 180-day suspension or clearance on left foot; 45-day mandatory
Dustin Poirier: 45-day suspension
Israel Adesanya: 45-day suspension
Eryk Anders: 45-day suspension
Boston Salmon: 45-day suspension
Matt Frevola: 30-day suspension
Zelim Imadaev: 30-day suspension
Max Griffin: 30-day suspension
Belal Muhammad: 30-day suspension
Curtis Millender: 30-day suspension
Andre Soukhamthath: 30-day suspension
Randy Costa: 30-day suspension
Brandon Davis: 30-day suspension
Khalil Rountree: 7-day suspension
Alan Jouban: 7-day suspension
Nikita Krylov: 7-day suspension
Ovince Saint Preux: 7-day suspension
Alexandre Pantoja: 7-day suspension
Khalid Taha: 7-day suspension
Montel Jackson: 7-day suspension
Poliana Botelho: 7-day suspension
Lauren Mueller: 7-day suspension