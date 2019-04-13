UFC 236 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Later tonight (Sat. April 13, 2019) UFC 236 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the main event of the night, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway jumps up to 155 pounds to face Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title. The winner will unify their belt with the returning Khabib Nurmagomedov once his suspension is lifted.

Also, in the co-main event, another interim championship fight will take place. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya will lock horns for what would be their first taste of UFC gold. The winner will face Robert Whittaker, who has been dealing with health concerns, in a unification bout.

Check out the UFC 236 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch tonight’s event:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya

Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree

Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Prelims (ESPN+, 8:00 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Jalin Turner

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Wilson Reis

Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Zelim Imadaev

Bantamweight: Boston Salmon vs. Khalid Taha

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (6:15 P.M. ET):